Prince Harry is set to lose another major royal role, expert reveals

Prince Harry is set to lose a major royal role after the Duke of Sussex and his wife Meghan Markle were evicted from Frogmore cottage, an expert revealed. As the couple left the residence-six months after getting their eviction notice from King Charles- their remaining possessions were shipped to their California mansion, The Sun reported. Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, Britain.(Reuters)

This means that the pair will no longer have a home in UK which implies that Prince Harry will miss out on an important royal role.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun, “Losing their UK home without a replacement is a huge deal. The most important aspect as far as Harry is concerned is that it means he can no longer act as a counsellor of state. That’s hugely important because in theory he had the right, in the event of the king being incapacitated, to do this. Although he is no longer a working royal he still had this right - and by not having a UK residence he has now thrown this opportunity away.

“But of course it does seem that Harry, and Meghan, don’t care at all about the UK. They have no interest in their popularity or taking on roles here - they just care about their US audience. But it means if they don’t have a UK residence when William ascends to the throne then he will be unable to support his brother - not that he does that now," he said.

Prince Harry and Meghan lived at the cottage for just six months. It was a wedding gift from the late monarch Queen Elizabeth. The Duke of Sussex last stayed there when he was in court as a witness in a phone-hacking trial.

