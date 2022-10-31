Kate Middleton was 'scolded' by Queen Consort Camilla because…

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton was ‘scolded’ by Queen Consort Camilla during late monarch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral, a report said. When Princess Charlotte reportedly exhibited 'bad behaviour', her mom Kate Middleton, had to be 'scolded' by King Charles III's wife Camilla, the Mirror reported.

Princess Charlotte, 7, and her older brother Prince George, 9, were present at Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral, when George appeared to pinch his sister. On this, Charlotte swiftly turned around to stare at George while Meghan Markle tilted her head and smiled at the young siblings.

Queen Consort Camilla frowned and pointed at Charlotte, before giving Kate Middleton a harsh stare, the report said.

The moment was also captured on live TV with viewers responding to it widely on social media.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are also expected to attend King Charles III's Coronation next year, alongside their parents, reports have said.

A recent book claimed that Prince William is adamant that his three kids- Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis should not call Queen Consort Camilla “step-grandmother”.

“William nonetheless has made it clear that Camilla is the wife of his father, but not a step-grandmother to his children, and that Prince George, his sister Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have two grandfathers, but only one grandmother,” Angela Levin, author of the new book, ‘Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort’ wrote.

