This big decision to be made about Prince George to avoid ‘fragile place’ William was in

Prince William's son Prince George will be 10 years old next month. The future of the heir to the British throne has been mapped out for him since before he was born but this month his educational future might be decided. Both his father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry studied at Eton College. Prince George: Prince George of Wales is seen arriving at St George's Chapel.(Reuters)

Prince George, along with his parents, visited Prince William’s alma mater recently, signaling that the future king might enroll there soon as well. The all-boys boarding school is home to 1,350 pupils and costs $20,000 per term, People reported.

Currently, Prince George attends Lambrook School with his younger siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. When Prince William was enrolled at Eton in 1995, he became the first senior royal to attend the school. His father King Charles and grandfather Prince Philip both attended Gordonstoun in Scotland, but his mother Princess Diana’s father and brother attended Eton.

“The prince takes his style from his royal grandmother, who intervened as the marriage of William’s parents dissolved in 1995,” royal historian Robert Lacey said.

“The 13-year-old was in a fragile place—alone and just starting boarding at the elite Eton College across the river from Windsor. Concerned for her grandson’s emotional state, the Queen invited William up to join her when Eton boys went home for the weekend," the historian added.

“William’s arrival at Eton also represented a rare moment of parental unity,” Richard Kay said, adding, “At the time, Charles and Diana were in the middle of a separation that had grown increasingly ugly and bitter, with each taking pot-shots at the other. But when it came to their sons’ schooling, they managed to find common ground.”

