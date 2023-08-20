Royal family's big worry: Meghan Markle could write an autobiography

There has been tension between the Sussexes and the royal family ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their royal roles. The couple has since shared their own version of events regarding how everything went down but the royal family has not responded to the accusations at all. Reports suggested that the palace is still concerned that if Meghan Markle’s other business opportunities end, she could write an autobiography.

Meghan Markle at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II.

Prince Harry also release his memoir “Spare” early this year. Now, royal insiders feel that Meghan Markle could pen an autobiography detailing her rise to fame as an actor and about her marriage to the Duke of Sussex. A royal insider told The Telegraph that if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newest Netflix venture, a film adaptation of “Meet Me at the Lake,” doesn’t do well, they could write on another book.

“Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the ‘royal racist,’” the insider told The Telegraph.

The royal family has earlier talked about Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview where they discussed racial issues. Then the royal family released the following statement, “The issues raised, particularly about race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately" through which they downplayed and denied the events.

“The royals are concerned that Meghan could take Harry’s memoir one step further and unveil the name of the royal who supposedly made the racial comment and also recount her own version of events during her time in the royal family,” the report claimed.

