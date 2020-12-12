e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Royal navy to protect Britain’s fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Royal navy to protect Britain’s fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

world Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 16:16 IST
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Reuters | Posted by Deepali Sharma
There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire.
There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire.(HT file photo)
         

Four Royal Navy patrol ships will be ready on Jan. 1 to help protect Britain’s fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence (MOD) said.

There are concerns about possible skirmishes between British and foreign fishing vessels if no trade deal is reached, with existing transitional rules that give EU boats access to British waters set to expire at the end of the year.

“The MOD has conducted extensive planning and preparation to ensure that Defence is ready for a range of scenarios at the end of the Transition Period,” an MOD spokesman said.

The 80-metre-long navy vessels will have the power to stop, check and impound all EU fishing boats operating within Britain’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), which can extend 200 miles (320 km) from shore.

The Guardian newspaper reported earlier that two vessels will be deployed at sea with two on standby in case EU fishing boats enter the EEZ.

Tobias Ellwood, a Conservative Party lawmaker who chairs the UK parliament’s defence select committee, was critical of the development.

“We’re just facing the prospect of... our overstretched Royal Navy squaring up to a close NATO ally over fishing vessel rights,” he told BBC radio.

“Our adversaries must be really enjoying this,” he said.

A French minister said on Thursday that France would compensate its fishermen and take other measures to help them if talks on a trade deal collapse, in an effort to avoid clashes at sea.

Britain quit the EU in January but remains an informal member until Dec 31 - the end of a transition period during which it has remained in the EU single market and customs union.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday it was now unlikely a trade deal would be agreed.

tags
top news
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
Centre calls 3 top cops responsible for Nadda’s security back from Bengal
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
11 workers hospitalised after massive explosion in Hyderabad chemical factory
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Pawar’s detractors in Congress conspired twice to deny him PM’s chair: Patel
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Security stepped up at Delhi borders as farmers’ protests intensify
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Startups are going to be backbone of new India: Piyush Goyal
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Workers damage iPhone manufacturing plant near Bengaluru over salary issues
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
Opposition asks Kerala governor to order probe against Speaker as polls draw near
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
‘US needs presidential leadership on Covid-19 right now’: Joe Biden
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers’ protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In