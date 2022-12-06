Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / Royal showdown? Prince William is going to fight back if Harry and Meghan say…

Royal showdown? Prince William is going to fight back if Harry and Meghan say…

world news
Published on Dec 06, 2022 04:07 PM IST

Prince William: Prince William will reportedly speak out and debunk anything the couple says that may not be true.

Kate Middleton-Prince William: Britain's Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, are seen. (AP)
ByMallika Soni

Since stepping down as senior royals in 2020, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been airing out their grievances with the royal family. But Prince William has reportedly had it with his brother and Meghan making any claim against the royal family. With the Sussexes’ Netflix documentary and Prince Harry’s memoir being released, Prince William will reportedly speak out and debunk anything the couple says that may not be true.

Read more: Crying Meghan says royal family were ‘never going to protect’ Princess Diana

The last straw for Prince William came when he believed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry intentionally tried to overshadow his and the Princess of Wales’ trip to the US with the release of the trailer for their Netflix docuseries. Prince William was also upset about a breach of privacy as a photo of Harry and Meghan inside Buckingham Palace appeared in the trailer, the report said.

Read more: King Charles is ‘relatively’ relaxed about Harry, Meghan Markle chaos because…

Since then, Prince William has decided that the family will no longer take everything the Sussexes throw at them lying down.

According to Daily Express UK, the royals are no longer going to sit back and remain silent as Prince William has said he is ready to challenge every claim the Sussexes make against the monarchy as, “Kensington Palace officials are now adopting a new strategy of meeting controversy head-on rather than letting it fester.”

Read more: Prince Harry feared 'history would repeat itself' with Meghan Markle. Here's why

Prince William’s “senior aides have been told to watch the six-part series like hawks and issue a swift rebuttal to any dubious claims. In a ‘back-off’ message to his brother and wife," the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Mallika Soni

When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"...view detail

Topics
prince william royal family
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP