Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad, says United Nations

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks between the two warring countries are likely to resume today.
A Ukrainian woman hold a sign with news pictures showing the damage caused to Ukraine from Russia's invasion of the country during a rally in Los Angeles Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are likely to resume on Monday, Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Meanwhile, Ukraine has turned down Russia's demand of ‘complete surrender’ of Mariupol, the city besieged in south-eastern Ukraine besieged by its troops. Moscow had warned all armed Ukrainian unit in Mariupol to leave by 9am to 11am local time on Monday, failing which, it had said, any remaining fighter in the city would face a military tribunal.

Russia began its invasion Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin has described the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 21, 2022 06:30 AM IST

    Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad: United Nations

    As of March 19, the number of Ukrainians who have fled abroad due to the ongoing war stands at more than 3.38 million: UNHCR

  • Mar 21, 2022 05:57 AM IST

    No question of surrendering Mariupol, says Ukraine

    There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this: Irina Vereshchuk, deputy PM, Ukraine

  • Mar 21, 2022 05:25 AM IST

    Russia demands surrender of Mariupol

    All armed Ukrainian units should leave the city by 9am to 11am local time on Monday, failing which the remaining fighters would face a military tribunal: Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev

russia ukraine
world news

As economic crisis worsens, two men die in queue for fuel

  • In February Sri Lanka’s inflation hit 15.1%, among the highest in Asia, with food inflation soaring to 25.7%, latest government data showed.
Police try to stop demonstrators during a protest against the rising living costs, outside the president's office in Colombo on Friday.&nbsp;(AFP)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:23 AM IST
Agencies |
world news

China has fully militarized at least three islands in South China Sea: US 

  • US Indo-Pacific commander Adm. John C. Aquilino said the hostile actions were in stark contrast to Chinese President Xi Jinping’s past assurances that Beijing would not transform the artificial islands in contested waters into military bases.
There were no immediate comments from Chinese officials.(Reuters)
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 06:02 AM IST
AP |
world news

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-trust vote

  • An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan.
Updated on Mar 21, 2022 05:49 AM IST
Agencies |
world news

Ukrainian mother shielded baby from blast: ‘I was wounded in the head’

Photographs of the mother, her head bandaged and her upper body covered in cuts as she holds her baby have featured widely on social media, in an image encapsulating the heavy toll being paid by civilians in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Olga, a 27-year-old Ukrainian woman seriously wounded while sheltering her baby from shrapnel blasts amid Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, holds her baby Victoria in Kyiv, Ukraine.(via Reuters)
Published on Mar 21, 2022 05:28 AM IST
Reuters |
