Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad, says United Nations
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are likely to resume on Monday, Mykhailo Podolyak, the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said. Meanwhile, Ukraine has turned down Russia's demand of ‘complete surrender’ of Mariupol, the city besieged in south-eastern Ukraine besieged by its troops. Moscow had warned all armed Ukrainian unit in Mariupol to leave by 9am to 11am local time on Monday, failing which, it had said, any remaining fighter in the city would face a military tribunal.
Russia began its invasion Ukraine on February 24. President Vladimir Putin has described the offensive as a ‘special military operation.’
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 21, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Over 3 million Ukrainians have fled abroad: United Nations
As of March 19, the number of Ukrainians who have fled abroad due to the ongoing war stands at more than 3.38 million: UNHCR
Mar 21, 2022 05:57 AM IST
No question of surrendering Mariupol, says Ukraine
There can be no talk of any surrender, laying down of arms. We have already informed the Russian side about this: Irina Vereshchuk, deputy PM, Ukraine
Mar 21, 2022 05:25 AM IST
Russia demands surrender of Mariupol
All armed Ukrainian units should leave the city by 9am to 11am local time on Monday, failing which the remaining fighters would face a military tribunal: Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev
