Russia agrees to ‘radically reduce’ military activity around Kyiv after talks
- Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russia will "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kyiv, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul, Moscow's negotiators said Tuesday.
"Given that the talks on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine have moved into a practical field... a decision has been made to radically... reduce the military activity in the areas of Kyiv and Chernigiv," Russia's deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin said.
Chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said there had been a "meaningful discussion" at the talks and that Ukrainian proposals would be put to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
He also said that Putin could meet Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky.
"After today's meaningful discussion we have agreed on and propose a solution, according to which the meeting of the heads of state is possible simultaneously with the foreign ministers initialling the treaty," Medinsky added.
"On the condition of quick work on the agreement and finding the required compromise, the possibility to make peace will become much closer," he said.
-
3 demands by Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ally as no-trust vote inches closer
Earlier, PTI in a bid to woo its ally MQM-P ahead of the no-trust motion decided to offer the Ministry of Ports and Shipping to the party. However, Waseem Akhtar confirmed that the government, during the negotiation, offered them the ministry of Ports and Shipping but the party did not give attention to the offer.
-
Ceasefire, security guarantees on the table as Russia, Ukraine hold peace talks
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged both the Russian and Ukrainian sides to 'put an end to this tragedy' as his country hosted the vital talks. "The two parties have legitimate concerns, it's possible to reach a solution acceptable to the international community," AFP reported Erdogan as saying.
-
Ukraine: Mariupol mayor says 5k died in war, Zelenskyy murder bid | Top points
The United Nations' refugee agency, UNHCR, said that 3,862,797 Ukrainians have so far fled the country, with around 90 per cent of them being women and children.
-
Trump likely committed felony with plan to obstruct Congress in 2020 election
The assertion was in a ruling that found the House of Representatives committee probing the deadly attack on the US Capitol has a right to see emails written to Donald Trump by one of his then-lawyers, John Eastman.
-
Pak: Punjab CM quits, ally joins oppn amid no-trust motion against Imran Khan
Around 20 defections have taken place in Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ruling PTI, which along with cracks in his coalition partners, make his continuance as the leader of Pakistan difficult.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics