Search
Wed, Aug 06, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia arrests ex-satellite worker for leaking space tech to US intelligence

Reuters |
Published on: Aug 06, 2025 10:59 pm IST

Russia arrests ex-space firm worker for leaking satellite tech to US intel from 2021–2023; charged with treason, held in Kaliningrad jail till Sept 30.

A man accused of passing Russian satellite secrets to the United States has been arrested for suspected treason and placed in pre-trial detention, a court in the Russian city of Kaliningrad said on Wednesday.

A former Russian satellite firm employee is accused of spying for US intelligence by leaking space tech data; he's been jailed and faces life under treason charges.(AP)
A former Russian satellite firm employee is accused of spying for US intelligence by leaking space tech data; he's been jailed and faces life under treason charges.(AP)

The court, in a statement on Telegram, identified the suspect only as "O" and said he was a former employee of a company producing electronic engines for space satellites.

It said he was suspected of collecting and storing information about the firm's technology on behalf of US intelligence services between July 2021 and December 2023.

Also Read: Russian subs 'near US coast' video surfaces after Trump deploys nuclear subs; sparking war fears

The man was placed in detention until September 30, the court said. The charge of high treason carries a potential sentence of life imprisonment.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Tsunami Warning Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia arrests ex-satellite worker for leaking space tech to US intelligence
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On