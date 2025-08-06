Russia arrests ex-satellite worker for leaking space tech to US intelligence

Russia arrests ex-space firm worker for leaking satellite tech to US intel from 2021–2023; charged with treason, held in Kaliningrad jail till Sept 30.
A man accused of passing Russian satellite secrets to the United States has been arrested for suspected treason and placed in pre-trial detention, a court in the Russian city of Kaliningrad said on Wednesday.
The court, in a statement on Telegram, identified the suspect only as "O" and said he was a former employee of a company producing electronic engines for space satellites.
It said he was suspected of collecting and storing information about the firm's technology on behalf of US intelligence services between July 2021 and December 2023.