Fri, Oct 10, 2025
Russia backs Trump's Nobel dreams just hours before big peace prize announcement

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:02 pm IST

Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reportedly made the statement just hours before the prize was scheduled to be announced.

Russia on Friday backed US President Donald Trump’s candidature for the Nobel Peace Prize, which is set to be announced today by the Norwegian Nobel Committee. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov reportedly made the statement just hours before the prize was scheduled to be announced.

US President Donald Trump outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)
US President Donald Trump outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, DC, US.(Bloomberg)

Russia has repeatedly said that it appreciates Trump’s attempts to stop the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments published on Thursday that Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.

Russia has repeatedly said that it appreciates Trump's attempts to stop the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in comments published on Thursday that Kyiv would nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize if he succeeds in securing a ceasefire.
