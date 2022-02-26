Russia broadens offensive against Ukraine from all directions

The Russian army resumed its offensive against Ukraine from all directions after a pause. The direction to broaden the offensive was issued after Kyiv refused to hold talks in Belarus, Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"After the Ukrainian side rejected the negotiation process, today all units were given orders to develop the advance from all directions in accordance with the operation's plans," Russian army spokesman Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Also read | UNSC fiddles while Kyiv burns

According to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik, President Vladimir Putin had ordered a temporary halt to the Russian military operation in Ukraine on Friday afternoon in connection with the expectation of negotiations with Kiev, but the operation was resumed Saturday afternoon after the Ukrainian leadership refused to talk.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For live updates on the Russian-Ukraine conflict, read here:

The development came even as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the country's forces had repulsed the Russian assault and vowed to keep up the struggle as he appealed for more outside help. “The real fighting for Kyiv is ongoing,” Zelenskyy said in a video message in which he accused Russia of hitting infrastructure and civilian targets. “We will win,” he said.

Hours ago, Ukraine denied suggestions that it was refusing to negotiate a ceasefire with Russia, but said it was also not ready to accept ultimatums or unacceptable conditions.

The United States said it will provide Ukraine with an additional $350 million in new military equipment to fight off Russia's "brutal and unprovoked assault". In a statement, secretary of state Antony Blinken said the third package for the war-hit nation will include “further lethal defensive assistance to help Ukraine address the armored, airborne, and other threats it is now facing".

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON