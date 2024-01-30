 Russia calls for investigation into allegations against UNRWA staff | World News - Hindustan Times
News / World News / Russia calls for investigation into allegations against UNRWA staff

Russia calls for investigation into allegations against UNRWA staff

Reuters |
Jan 30, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Some countries including the US, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza.

Allegations that some staff from the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA) were involved in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel should be investigated, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

The agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people. (AFP)
The agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people.

Some countries including the United States, Germany and Britain have paused their funding to the agency, a critical source of support for people in Gaza, after the allegations by Israel.

The agency said on Friday it had opened an investigation into several employees and severed ties with those people.

