Home / World News / Russia coup: 'Have Turkey's full support', says President Vladimir Putin

Russia coup: 'Have Turkey's full support', says President Vladimir Putin

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Jun 24, 2023 06:58 PM IST

"The president of the republic of Turkey expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership," Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan voiced full support for Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call to discuss the Wagner mercenary group's armed insurrection in Russia, the Kremlin said Saturday. (LIVE updates: Russia Coup LIVE: Private jets flown out of Moscow towards St Petersburg, reports say)

Turkish leader Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin(AP)
"The president of Russia gave information about the situation in the country in connection with an attempted armed rebellion. The president of the republic of Turkey expressed full support for the steps taken by the Russian leadership," the Kremlin said in a statement.

