Home / World News / Russia coup: Moscow lifts ‘anti-terrorist’ security regime after Wagner mutiny

AFP |
Jun 26, 2023 12:15 PM IST

The city's mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, announced the decision on his Telegram account, thanking Muscovites for their "calm and understanding" during the crisis.

The Russian capital Moscow on Monday lifted an "anti-terrorist" security regime it had imposed over the weekend when mutinous Wagner mercenaries threatened to storm the city.

The light on the floors of the building form the letter Z which has become a symbol of the Russian military, in central Moscow. (AP)
wagner group russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war vladimir putin vladmir putin + 6 more
