Russia criticises US efforts to shut out Chinese telecom giant Huawei from 5G trials

Russia on Thursday criticised the US for its efforts to shut out Chinese telecom giant Huawei from 5G trials around the world, with a senior diplomat describing the moves as “unfair” and “inappropriate”.

Unilateral sanctions imposed by the US are also on the agenda of the Brics (Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa) grouping, which wants to shape a multi-polar order based on the UN charter and international law, said Russia’s new deputy chief of mission Roman Babushkin.

“The approach of the US against the Chinese company Huawei, we deem it an inappropriate way of competition...We are against unfair means of competition,” Babushkin told a news conference that was also attended by Brazil’s deputy chief of mission Breno Hermann and China’s deputy ambassador Li Bijian.

Herman added, “We coordinate our positions to discuss various issues but...Brics is not a mechanism against anybody or against a specific grouping.”

The US has banned Huawei, a world leader in telecom equipment, over concerns of security and has been pressuring other countries to restrict the Chinese firm’s operations.

Without naming the US, Babushkin said unilateral sanctions and a fair WTO-based multilateral trading system will be on the agenda for a meeting of Brics’ foreign ministers to be held on Friday in Brazil and the grouping’s annual summit in November.

“Unilateral sanctions are creating huge impediments for not only Russia, but for those who deal with Russia,” he said.

He pointed out that Russia-India ties are stood the test of time and cannot be affected by such sanctions. “Russia-India relations are time-tested and cannot be stopped by sanctions,” he said.

Babushkin’s remarks were an apparent reference to US warnings that India’s $5.2 billion deal to acquire the S-400 missile defence systems would be subject to sanctions under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act.

Babushkin also said enhancing counter-terror cooperation, reform of multilateral organisations and the situation in Afghanistan will be key focus areas for Brics.

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 23:19 IST