Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
- Alexei Navalny's top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny, and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny's brother Oleg.
Several allies and supporters of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny were detained in Moscow early Thursday after mass protests last Saturday demanding his release from prison drew tens of thousands to the streets in over 100 Russian cities.
Navalny's top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny's brother Oleg.
All four are reported to be suspects in a criminal probe into alleged violations of coronavirus regulations during the mass rally in Moscow. The raids came four days before new protests that Navalny’s supporters have called for Sunday.
The 44-year-old Navalny, the most well-known critic of President Vladimir Putin's government, was arrested Jan. 17 upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have rejected the accusations.
The overnight detentions of his supporters came after more than a dozen raids on apartments and offices of Navalny's family, associates and supporters in connection to the probe. Searched locations included Navalny’s apartment, where police detained his brother, and a rented apartment where Navalny’s wife, Yulia, has been living.
Also Thursday, Russia's Investigative Committee said it opened a criminal probe against Navalny's top strategist Leonid Volkov, accusing him of encouraging minors to participate in unauthorized rallies.
In a further challenge to Putin, two days after Navalny's arrest, his organization released an extensive video report on a palatial seaside compound allegedly built for Putin. It has been viewed over 98 million times, further stoking discontent.
Demonstrations calling for Navalny's release took place in more than 100 cities across the nation last Saturday, a strong show of rising anger toward the Kremlin. Nearly 4,000 people were reported arrested at those protests.
Navalny fell into a coma while aboard a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20. He was transferred from a hospital in Siberia to a Berlin hospital two days later. Labs in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he was exposed to the Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.
Russian authorities have refused to open a full-fledged criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that Navalny was poisoned.
Navalny’s arrest and the harsh police actions at the protests have brought wide criticism from the West and calls for his release.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'New historical starting point' with US military; China
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO China mission set to begin as US demands 'robust' virus origin probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russia detains allies of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny
- Alexei Navalny's top ally Lyubov Sobol, Dr. Anastasia Vasilyeva from the Alliance of Doctors union backed by Navalny, and Maria Alyokhina from the Pussy Riot punk collective have been detained for 48 hours along with Navalny's brother Oleg.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thousands protest in Poland as abortion ruling is enforced
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19: UK will review quarantine country list today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US slows arms sales to Saudi Arabia, UAE for review
- The UAE deal includes $10.4 billion for 50 F-35A model jets, $10 billion for different models of air-to-ground and other munitions and $2.9 billion for 19 MQ-9 Reaper drones capable of carrying munitions plus ground equipment.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Polls shows Hong Kong residents' distrust of Chinese vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
White House vows to protect US telecoms network from Huawei security threat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Joe Biden seen likely to keep US Space Force, a Trump favourite
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China toughens language, warns Taiwan that independence 'means war'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
We want the vaccines we've ordered, UK says after EU row with AstraZeneca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK, South Africa variants
- While the findings indicated no need for a new vaccine to tackle the new strains, Pfizer and BioNTech said they would respond if there was evidence that the variants could defeat their current vaccine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Daniel Pearl case: Pakistan court orders release of Omar Saeed Sheikh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Russian Police detain Alexei Navalny's allies ahead of Sunday’s protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top Pakistan court upholds acquittal in Daniel Pearl murder case, says lawyer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox