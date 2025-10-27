Search
Mon, Oct 27, 2025
New Delhi oC

Russia downs 160 drones launched by Ukraine towards Moscow, neighbouring areas

Reuters |
Published on: Oct 27, 2025 12:50 pm IST

Russia's defence ministry said 34 Ukrainian drones were shot down on their way to Moscow.

Russian air defences shot down dozens of Ukrainian drones heading to Moscow and downed nearly 160 more over other regions in attacks that killed at least one and injured five others, Russian officials said on Monday.

Municipal employees work at the side of a damaged multi-storey apartment building hit by a Ukrainian drone in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow,(AP)
Municipal employees work at the side of a damaged multi-storey apartment building hit by a Ukrainian drone in Krasnogorsk, just outside Moscow,(AP)

Nearly four years into the deadliest land war in Europe since World War Two, Russia is trying to smash Ukraine's energy system while Kyiv is trying to knock out the oil refineries of the world's second largest oil exporter.

Also Read | As Putin tests nuclear missile with 'unlimited range', Trump shoots advice

Russia's defence ministry said 34 Ukrainian drones were shot down on their way to Moscow, a city which along with the surrounding Moscow region has a population of more than 22 million people.

There were no reports of major damage in Moscow, but Russia rarely discloses the full scale impact of Ukrainian strikes inside its territory unless civilians or civilian objects are involved.

Russian aviation watchdog Rosaviatsiya said that two of Moscow's four airports, the Domodedovo airport and the smaller Zhukovsky airport, were briefly closed for safety reasons.

In total 193 drones were shot down by Russia, the defence ministry said, including 47 over the Bryansk, a region in Russia's southwest that borders Ukraine.

There a Ukrainian drone hit a minibus, killing the driver and injuring five passengers, regional governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said on the Telegram messaging app.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine. Kyiv has previously said that its attacks are aimed at destroying infrastructure key to conducting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians, but thousands have died in the conflict, the vast majority of them Ukrainian.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, Nepal, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Liveon Hindustan Times.
News / World News / Russia downs 160 drones launched by Ukraine towards Moscow, neighbouring areas
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On