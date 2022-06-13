Russia earned EUR 93 billion from fuel exports in 100 days of war. List of top 10 countries

China was the world's highest importer of fossil fuel from Russia in the first 100 days of the latter’s war with Ukraine, while India featured in the list of top 10 countries, a statistical data released by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) on Monday showed.

Amid a plethora of sanctions imposed on Moscow by the West in response to its invasion of Ukraine, Russia – which is the world's largest supplier of fossil fuel – has earned more than EUR 93 billion in revenue from exports in the first 100 days of the war, the report said.

While Russia's crude market suffered a major hit due to sanctions prompted many oil importers to shun trade with Moscow, it banked on fossil fuel exports, with the European Union alone importing 61 per cent, worth approximately EUR 57 billion, in the 100 days of the war.

“Fossil fuel exports are a key enabler of Russia’s military buildup and brutal aggression against Ukraine,” the report added.

Here is a list of top 10 fuel importers from Russia in the 100 days of war:

China Germany Italy Netherlands Turkey France Poland South Korea India Bulgaria

Russia continues its military aggression into Ukraine with little to no sign of withdrawing forces. The Kremlin, without revealing its plans, has bombarded many towns and villages with missiles, encircled and finally captured, while Ukraine continues to put up a strong fight against it.

Moscow captured Kherson and neighbouring Zaporizhzhia early in the war, and gained control over most of Ukraine's Sea of Azov coast, securing a partial land corridor to the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

The Ruble is now an official currency in the southern Kherson region.