The US announced sanctions against Russia on April 15, 2021, and the expulsion of 10 diplomats in retaliation for what Washington says is the Kremlin's US election interference, a massive cyber attack and other hostile activity.(AFP)
Russia foreign ministry says response to US sanctions 'inevitable'

  • Maria Zakharova said US needs to come in terms with the 'objective reality that there is a multipolar world'
AFP |
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 08:27 PM IST

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday that a response to new US sanctions was "inevitable" and that the ministry had summoned US ambassador to Moscow John Sullivan.

"The United States is not ready to come to terms with the objective reality that there is a multipolar world that excludes American hegemony," she said in televised remarks. "A response to sanctions is inevitable."

