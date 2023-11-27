close_game
close_game
News / World News / Russia intensely attacking Avdiivka, Robotyne, says Ukraine

Russia intensely attacking Avdiivka, Robotyne, says Ukraine

AFP |
Nov 27, 2023 05:43 PM IST

In recent weeks, Russia has focused its efforts on the industrial hub of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which now appears almost encircled by Moscow's forces.

Russia was intensely attacking the eastern town of Avdiivka and southern village of Robotyne, where fighting has centred in recent weeks, Ukraine said on Monday.

A car drives through an area destroyed after a strike in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on March 18.(AFP)
A car drives through an area destroyed after a strike in the city of Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, on March 18.(AFP)

Neither side has made significant breakthroughs on the battlefield for weeks, as Moscow's invasion drags on for a 22nd month.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In recent weeks, Russia has focused its efforts on the industrial hub of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, which now appears almost encircled by Moscow's forces.

"The enemy continues offensive actions near Avdiivka," the Ukrainian army said.

It said Moscow's forces had launched "more than 150" attacks on Ukrainian positions in villages around the town.

Read | Russia, China may make ‘unprecedented’ secret undersea tunnel to Crimea: Report

A day earlier, Ukraine said it had "repelled" two dozen attacks around Avdiivka.

Kyiv did not report gains or losses in the area.

But the US-based Institute for the Study of War said "Russian forces made confirmed advances northwest and southeast of Avdiivka" over the weekend.

Moscow controls territory to the north, east and south of Avdiivka, which lies just 10 kilometres (six miles) from the Moscow-held city of Donetsk.

In the south, Kyiv said Russian forces had "conducted around 20 attempts to restore lost position near Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region, but gained no success."

Also Read | Russia puts Meta's spokesperson on wanted list, launches criminal investigation

Ukraine recaptured the tiny village of Robotyne in August, announcing a strategic victory in its counter-offensive.

But Russia has attacked Robotyne since, with Ukraine appearing to struggle to hold on.

Russian military bloggers, meanwhile, reported that Ukraine's positions established on the Moscow-held side of the Dnipro river were steady, despite Russian attempts to oust them.

Ukrainian forces reportedly crossed to the occupied bank of the river in the Kherson region earlier this month, establishing positions in the hamlet of Krynky, in a tactical success.

"The Russian army with the help of the artillery counter-attacked in Krynky and got back part of their positions," the WarGonzo Telegram account, close to the Russian army, said.

"But the foothold of the Ukrainian army in this village remains quite stable," the account added.

Get Latest World News and Israel Hamas War Live Updates along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out