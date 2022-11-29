Home / World News / Russia trying to ‘freeze’ Ukrainians into submission: UK foreign minister

Russia trying to ‘freeze’ Ukrainians into submission: UK foreign minister

world news
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 06:04 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," UK foreign minister said.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling.(Reuters)
Russia-Ukraine War: A woman carries her cat as she walks past buildings that were destroyed by Russian shelling.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia is targeting energy infrastructure to "freeze" Ukrainians in submission, UK foreign minister James Cleverly said on Tuesday, just before a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Bucharest.

Read more: Is China censoring FIFA World Cup amid Covid protests?

"We have seen Vladimir Putin attempting to weaponize energy supplies right from the very start of this conflict," he told reporters.

"This targeting of civilian infrastructure of energy infrastructure is obviously designed to try and freeze the Ukrainians in submission."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
russia ukraine crisis

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out