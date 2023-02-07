Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Russia likely restarted Ukraine offensive operations in January, Britain says

Russia likely restarted Ukraine offensive operations in January, Britain says

world news
Published on Feb 07, 2023 12:20 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: However, it remains unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces required to significantly affect the war's outcome within the next few weeks, the update added.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian firefighters work at a site of an apartment building severely damaged by a Russian missile strike.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia's military likely attempted to restart major offensive operations in Ukraine since early January this year, with the goal of capturing Ukraine-held parts of Donetsk, Britain's Defence Intelligence update said on Tuesday.

However, it remains unlikely that Russia will be able to build up the forces required to significantly affect the war's outcome within the next few weeks, the update added.

