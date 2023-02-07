Don't ‘regret’ time as UK PM, Liz Truss says with a message for Rishi Sunak

Former UK PM Liz Truss who quit the top job after her tumultuous 44 days in the position said that she would never want to be prime minister again but "doesn’t regret" her time in Downing Street.

In an interview with The Spectator, Liz Truss was asked whether she would want to be prime minister again. She simply replied, “No”, adding that she "definitely" wants to be part of "promoting a pro-growth agenda" but insisted she had no ambition to be back as UK PM.

“You know, I definitely want to carry on as an MP. I'm positive about the future of Britain. I'm positive about the future of the Conservative Party. I think we need to start building more of a strong intellectual base. But I'm not desperate to get back into Number 10 now,” Liz Truss, who became the shortest-serving PM in modern British history when she resigned, said.

Her resignation came after a mini-budget introduced by her caused turmoil in the financial markets and sent the pound crashing.

“No, I don't. I don't regret it,” Liz Truss said on holding the position. On Rishi Sunak, Liz Truss said, "I will be supporting him."

“I needed to do as much as I could to indicate that things were different, and that's why I took the decision I did. I weighed up in my mind about whether I needed to do that. But the reality was I couldn't in all conscience risk that situation,” Liz Truss added reflecting on her time as UK PM.

She said, "I think if you have lower taxes right across the board, the country becomes more successful...and I think that's the argument we fundamentally haven't won. Was I trying to fatten the pig on market day? Maybe. There's a long history of failing to make the case. And that's what I'm thinking now. I'm thinking, how can we make the argument?"

