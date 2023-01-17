Home / World News / Russia plans 'major changes' in armed forces from 2023 to 2026

Russia plans 'major changes' in armed forces from 2023 to 2026

The defence ministry said that the changes would happen as Russia boosts the number of its military personnel to 1.5 million.

Russia-Ukraine War: Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen.(Reuters)
Reuters |

Russia said on Tuesday that its armed forces would undergo "major changes" from 2023 to 2026, including changes in its composition and administrative reforms.

"Only by strengthening the key structural components of the Armed Forces is it possible to guarantee the military security of the state and protect new entities and critical facilities of the Russian Federation," Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

