Russia registers new record of daily coronavirus cases
The country's coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.
Moscow
Russia on Sunday reported 13,634 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, a new daily record that brought its nationwide tally to 1,298,718.
The country’s coronavirus taskforce said that 149 people had died overnight, pushing the death toll to 22,597.
Russia, which has a total population of around 145 million, has recorded the fourth highest number of infections in the world since the start of the pandemic.
