Russia rejects Ukraine’s allegation that its drone strike hit Indian-owned firm in Kyiv

NEW DELHI: Russia on Thursday rejected Ukraine’s allegations that a Russian drone strike deliberately targeted an Indian-owned pharmaceutical firm in Kyiv and contended the building was hit by a Ukrainian air defence missile. A flying Russian drone, tracers and searchlights are seen in the night sky as Ukrainian servicemen search for drones and fire at them during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, on April 12 (REUTERS)

Ukrainian ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk told HT on Wednesday that the warehouse of Gladpharm, part of Kusum Group, was destroyed by the Russian drone early on April 12, resulting in losses of almost $25 million, because the company stood by Ukraine by providing vital humanitarian aid to emergency services.

The Russian embassy said in a statement that it was responding to accusations spread by the Ukrainian embassy and clarified that the Russian armed forces “did not attack or plan to attack” the Kusum Group’s warehouse in the eastern part of Kyiv.

“On that day, Russian tactical aviation, strike unmanned aerial vehicles and missile forces hit an aviation plant of the Ukrainian military industrial complex, the infrastructure of a military airfield and armoured vehicle repair and UAV assembly workshops at a completely different location,” the Russian embassy said.

“The most likely explanation of the incident is that one of Ukrainian air defence missiles fell on Kusum Healthcare’s warehouse, setting it on fire. Similar cases have occurred previously whereby Ukrainian air defence interceptors failing to hit their targets fell in urban areas due to ineptly operated electronic warfare systems,” it said.

The Russian embassy said Russian armed forces have “never targeted civilian facilities” since the launch of what it described as a “special military operation”.

Polishchuk said Kusum Group was apparently targeted because it has supported Ukraine’s emergency services. Last year, the company, as part of its humanitarian activities, provided 45 sets of body armour and helmets to the emergency rescue service and volunteer movement in Sumy and Kyiv and bulletproof vests and ballistic protective helmets to the State Emergency Service.