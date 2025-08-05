Russia slams Trump's threat against India: 'Can't force countries to choose trade partners'

A day after US President Donald Trump warned India of revised tariffs due to its purchase of Russian oil, Russia on Tuesday has stated that such threats against Moscow are illegal. Kremlin's statement comes after Trump issued another warning for India on Monday night,(PTI)

Speaking about the US' recent threat, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters "trying to force countries to stop trading with Russia is illegal."

Peskov further told reporters that countries have a right to choose their own trade partners, and such threats cannot be made.

The Kremlin spokesman added that such pressures against Russia's trading partners will be interpreted as "threats".

What did the Kremlin say?

"We hear many statements that are in fact threats, attempts to force countries to cut trade relations with Russia. We do not consider such statements to be legal," Peskov told reporters.

“We believe that sovereign countries should have and do have the right to choose their own trading partners, partners for trade and economic cooperation, and to choose for themselves the forms of trade and economic cooperation that are in the interests of a particular country,” he added further.

Kremlin's statement comes after Trump issued another warning for India on Monday night, warning New Delhi of revised tariffs if it did not stop its purchase of Russian oil and other military products.

Trump's warning on Monday comes amid the US president's efforts to establish a ceasefire in Ukraine.

"India is not only buying massive amounts of Russian Oil, they are then, for much of the Oil purchased, selling it on the Open Market for big profits. They don’t care how many people in Ukraine are being killed by the Russian War Machine. Because of this, I will be substantially raising the Tariff paid by India to the USA," wrote Trump.

In response to this warning, the Indian government issued a strong-worded statement where it accused the US and European Union of targeting New Delhi.

"The targeting of India is unjustified and unreasonable. Like any major economy, India will take all necessary measures to safeguard its national interests and economic security," read the official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Starting August 1, India was hit by 25 per cent tariffs by the US. As per Trump's official announcement, this move comes due to New Delhi's tariffs on American goods, which as per the US president “are the highest in the world.”