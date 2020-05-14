e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 14, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in almost two weeks

Russia’s coronavirus cases pass 250,000, lowest daily rise in almost two weeks

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.

world Updated: May 14, 2020 14:00 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Reuters | Posted by: Prashasti Singh
Moscow
Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of Covid-19
Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of Covid-19(Reuters )
         

Russia on Thursday reported 9,974 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, its lowest daily rise since May 2, bringing its nationwide tally to 252,245.

Russia’s coronavirus response centre said 93 people died overnight, bringing the official death toll to 2,305.

tags
top news
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Delhi’s 42 Covid-19 hotspots zones offer hope, not red zone ground rules
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Will discuss public suggestions on lifting lockdown today at 4pm: Kejriwal
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Railways says all tickets booked before lockdown to be cancelled
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
Live: Market associations for opening of markets on odd-even basis, says Delhi CM
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
They did nothing I asked: Yuvraj on IPL team he wanted to ‘run away from’
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
UPSRTC to charge Rs 10,000 for taxi rides from Delhi airport to Noida, Ghaziabad
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
‘Today is your last working day’: Uber lays off 3700 employees through Zoom
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
Like Twitter, Could Central Govt have a permanent work from home plan?
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In