Russia says it'll formally annex four Ukraine areas where referendums were held

Russia said that the four regions of Ukraine that held referendums on joining Russia will be incorporated into the country on Friday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend a ceremony in the Kremlin at which they will be officially folded into Russia.

“The heads of the four regions where the five-day voting wrapped up Tuesday will sign treaties to join Russia during Friday’s ceremony at the Kremlin’s St. George’s Hall,” Kremlin spokesman said.

Russian-backed officials held referendums in two regions in Ukraine's east and two in the south- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia- on whether the areas want to join Russia. The West and Ukraine denounced the referendums as illegitimate and sham.

The move to hold referendums comes at a time when Russia is on a back-foot as Ukraine's counter-offensive has recaptured territory that Moscow seized since its February invasion. Russian President Vladimir Putin has also announced partial mobilisation of the country's 2 million-strong military reserves.

