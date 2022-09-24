Home / World News / Sham or not? The ‘join Russia’ vote in four Ukraine areas, explained

Sham or not? The ‘join Russia’ vote in four Ukraine areas, explained

world news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 05:50 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: The voting comes at a time when Russia is on a back-foot as Ukraine's counter-offensive has recaptured territory that Moscow seized since its February invasion.

Russia-Ukraine War: A woman votes during a referendum in a mobile polling station in Mariupol, Donetsk.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: A woman votes during a referendum in a mobile polling station in Mariupol, Donetsk.(AP)
ByMallika Soni

Russian-backed officials in four occupied regions of Ukraine have been holding referendums on whether the areas want to join Russia. The West and Ukraine has denounced the referendums as illegitimate and sham. The voting started on Friday and will continue for five days in two regions in Ukraine's east and two in the south- Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

The voting comes at a time when Russia is on a back-foot as Ukraine's counter-offensive has recaptured territory that Moscow seized since its February invasion. A similar move was ordered by Russia in Crimea in 2014 and the vote was also rejected as sham by the international community.

Is the process a sham?

The four regions involved in the voting are either partially or completely under Russian occupation with the process being denounced as illegal by the West and Ukraine.

Photos and videos widely shared on social media claimed that Ukrainians were being forced to vote in the regions although Russian media reported that officials were going from door-to-door with portable ballot boxes for the exercise.

Ukraine also claimed that it saw residents in the regions threatened with punishment if they did not participate in the process, Reuters reported.

Reports also claimed that Ukrainians were banned from leaving the occupied areas until the voting was over.

How will the results of the referendum affect the Russia-Ukraine war?

The voting would allow Russia to control the occupied areas allowing Moscow to make the ongoing Ukraine counteroffensive as an attack on Russia, something seen in 2014 in Crimea as well.

The referendum is also coming at a time when Moscow is faltering in its invasion of Ukraine that began seven months ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Topics
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 3 more
russia ukraine crisis russia russian president vladimir putin ukraine ukraine war + 2 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out