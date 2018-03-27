Russia says moves to expel diplomats result of ‘colossal pressure’ by US

Russia on Tuesday blamed Washington for putting pressure on allies to expel its diplomats, saying the expulsions were the result of “colossal pressure” by the United States.

“This is the result of colossal pressure, colossal blackmail which is the main instrument of Washington on the international arena,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in Uzbekistan.

“We’ll respond, have no doubt! No one wants to put up with such loutish behaviour and we won’t.”