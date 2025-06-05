Russia security chief discusses Ukraine with North Korea's Kim Jong Un

Russia's security chief Sergei Shoigu discussed the Ukraine conflict with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on a visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday, both countries said. Wednesday's visit is Russia's Secretary of the Security Council Sergei Shoigu's second to Pyongyang in less than three months.(via REUTERS)

North Korea has become one of Russia's main allies during Moscow's more than three-year-long Ukraine offensive, sending thousands of troops to help the Kremlin oust Ukrainian forces from its Kursk border region.

Pyongyang is also arming Russia, according to various reports.

"Sergei Shoigu was received by the Chairman of State Affairs of (North Korea), Kim Jong Un," said Russia's embassy in Pyongyang, adding that they "exchanged views on the situation around the Ukrainian crisis and the Korean peninsula".

It said talks took place "in an atmosphere of friendly mutual understanding".

North Korea's state news agency KCNA confirmed the meeting and said Shoigu thanked Kim for sending North Korean troops to fight alongside Russian forces trying to retake the Kursk region from Ukrainian control.

Both sides said they wanted to expand and develop Russia-North Korea ties into "the powerful and comprehensive relations of strategic partnership", KCNA said.

Shoigu also met with North Korean military official Pak Jong-chon, the Russian embassy said.

Russia's TASS news agency said earlier that Shoigu had arrived on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

North Korea has defended its military cooperation with Russia, saying on Monday that ties were aimed at "ensuring peace and stability" in Europe and Asia.

Around 600 North Korean soldiers have been killed and thousands more wounded fighting for Russia, according to South Korean lawmaker Lee Seong-kweun, citing the country's intelligence service.

Russia and North Korea signed a sweeping military deal last year, including a mutual defence clause, during a rare visit by Putin to the nuclear-armed North.

Shoigu hailed the deal as "fully meeting the interests of both countries" during a visit in March.