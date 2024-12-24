Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Dec 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Russia sentences US man to 15 years in prison for ‘espionage’ in secretive trial: Report

AFP |
Dec 24, 2024 04:43 PM IST

Russia has detained and sentenced a number of US citizens and dual-nationals in recent years, some of whom have been freed in prisoner exchanges.

A Russian court on Tuesday sentenced a US man to 15 years in a penal colony for "espionage", Russian news agencies reported.

Representative image: Gene Spector was sentenced to "15 years to be served in a strict-regime penal colony" by a trial court(HT_PRINT)
Representative image: Gene Spector was sentenced to "15 years to be served in a strict-regime penal colony" by a trial court(HT_PRINT)

Russia has detained and sentenced a number of US citizens and dual-nationals in recent years, some of whom have been freed in prisoner exchanges.

Also Read: Russia’s nuclear agency refutes allegations of corruption in Bangladesh power project

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich was convicted of espionage in July and released in August.

Moscow City Court sentenced the man, named as Gene Spector, to "15 years to be served in a strict-regime penal colony", taking into account a sentence the defendant had already received for bribery, RIA Novosti state news agency reported.

It published a photograph of Spector in the defendant's cage, wearing glasses and a dark jacket.

Also Read: Ukraine drone hits Russian city 1,000 km from border in 9/11 style attack | Photos

No details of the accusation against him have been released.

The trial, except for the sentencing, took place behind closed doors due to the secret nature of the case, news agencies reported.

Also Read: Putin's big statement on ending Ukraine war: 'Russia ready to compromise with...'

Spector was born in 1972 in Leningrad and his Russian name is Yevgeny Mironovich, the agency reported.

Now a US citizen, he lives in the city of Saint Petersburg in northwest Russia and is married with children.

The American was detained in 2020 and the following year sentenced to four years in prison for acting as an intermediary in bribery, after pleading guilty.

His sentence was later reduced by six months after a retrial. The case concerned luxury holidays provided to an assistant to former deputy prime minister Arkady Dvorkovich.

According to TASS state news agency, Spector was born and raised in Russia before moving to the United States where he obtained citizenship.

He was general director of Russia's Medpolimerprom company group.

Read breaking news, latest...
See more
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to US Election Live, politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On