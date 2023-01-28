Home / World News / Russia strikes on east Ukraine city, at least 3 killed

Russia strikes on east Ukraine city, at least 3 killed

Published on Jan 28, 2023

Russia-Ukraine War: Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Local residents remove debris from a house of their neighbour damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine.(REUTERS)
Reuters |

Three people were killed and at least two others wounded after Russian forces struck a residential neighbourhood in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kostiantynivka, the regional governor said on Saturday.

Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on the Telegram messaging app that four apartment buildings and a hotel had been damaged and that rescuers and police officials were at the site to "carefully document yet another crime by the Russian occupiers".

Earlier on Saturday Kyrylenko said four people had been killed and at least seven wounded from Russian strikes over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Friday the situation at the front remained "extremely acute", particularly in the eastern Donetsk region where Russia is stepping up an offensive amid its full-scale invasion, launched last February.

