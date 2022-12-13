Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky
Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an international aid conference on Tuesday that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros.
"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."
