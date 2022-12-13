Home / World News / Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky

Ukraine needs 800 million euros in urgent energy sector aid: Volodymyr Zelensky

world news
Published on Dec 13, 2022 04:19 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: "Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky said.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen. (AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen. (AP)
AFP |

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told an international aid conference on Tuesday that Ukraine needed emergency aid for its energy sector totalling around 800 million euros.

Read more: Vladimir Putin cancels event sparking health rumours: ‘He is suffering…’

"Of course it is a very high amount, but the cost is less than the cost of a potential blackout," Zelensky told the gathering in Paris via video link. "I hope that decisions will be made accordingly."

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky
russia ukraine crisis volodymyr zelensky

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out