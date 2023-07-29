Russia to issue 'e-visa' for Indians from August 1. How will it benefit travel?

Russia has introduced an “e-visa” system which will be effective from August 1 this year, to simplify the visa process for travellers visiting the country. A total of 52 countries, including India are eligible, allowing travellers from these nations to apply for the e-visa. The Ministry of Public Security of Russia has established the e-visa system to “simplify visa applications”, as mentioned on the official website of the e-visas.

The e-visa can be used just like any other regular visa, eliminating the need to check with embassies or any other associations. It facilitates entry into the Russian Federation for various purposes, such as business trips, guest visits, tourism, and more.

What is e-visa for Russia

The electronic visa or e-visa, is an electronic and biometric visa that grants the same rights as a regular visa. It remains valid for 60 days, during which the visa holder must enter Russia. Once in the country, the e-visa allows a stay of up to 16 days.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global travel restrictions, Russia suspended the e-visa service in 2020. However, with the service now resumed, travellers can once again obtain their visas hassle-free for their trips to Russia.

Obtaining a tourist visa will now be much easier and more convenient. There's no need to wait in long queues; instead, you can apply for your tourist e-visa online with just a few clicks. Simply fill out the form and make the payment to complete the process.

Things to remember before applying for Russia's e-visa

-All individuals from foreign countries planning to visit Russia must complete their travel application through an online process.

-Travellers will have to submit their applications at least 72 hours prior to their intended trip to Russia.

-However, individuals holding diplomatic positions or representing international organisations are exempt from the visa requirement.

-Upon submitting the online request, applicants will receive a response via email with one of the following outcomes:

Approval Granted: If authorised, the traveller's trip is approved, and they will receive their visa upon arrival in Russia from the relevant authorities.

If authorised, the traveller's trip is approved, and they will receive their visa upon arrival in Russia from the relevant authorities. Travel Not Authorised: In the event of non-authorisation, the traveller must apply for a temporary residence visa at the Embassy of Russia before their travel to the country.

In the event of non-authorisation, the traveller must apply for a temporary residence visa at the Embassy of Russia before their travel to the country. Pending Authorisation: If the application is still under review, the applicant will receive a final response within 72 hours, and they can track the status of their application via email.

