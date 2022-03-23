Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Wednesday amid no signs of a truce between the two warring parties. As the fighting continues, the NATO, facing scathing criticism from Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, has invited the leader for a special summit, which will be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, speaking on Russia possibly using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would do so only if the country's existence is threatened.
On March 25, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Poland to discuss the crisis.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 23, 2022 06:50 AM IST
Zelenskyy ‘most powerful’ in Europe: Report
Politico 28 ranks Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy as no.1 in its list of 28 most powerful people in Europe.
Mar 23, 2022 06:02 AM IST
People of Ukraine enduring ‘living hell’: UN chief
The Ukrainian people are enduring a living hell, and the reverberations are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres
Mar 23, 2022 05:32 AM IST
Over 1,200 more evacuated from besieged Mariupol
More than 1,200 residents evacuated from Mariupol on March 22. As many as 15 buses evacuated people from the besieged seaport to Zaporizhzhia: Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy PM, Ukraine
- "We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said.
Health authorities reported 4,770 new infections across the country, the bulk in the northeastern province of Jilin, as the city of Shenyang in neighbouring Liaoning province was ordered to lock down late Monday.