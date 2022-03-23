Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: Over 1,200 more people evacuated from besieged Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: US President Joe Biden will visit Poland on March 28 to discuss the ongoing crisis.
A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
A Ukrainian soldier directs a Russian tank that Ukrainians captured after fighting with Russian troops, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, outside Brovary, near Kyiv, Ukraine. (REUTERS)
Updated on Mar 23, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its fourth week on Wednesday amid no signs of a truce between the two warring parties. As the fighting continues, the NATO, facing scathing criticism from Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy, has invited the leader for a special summit, which will be held on Thursday. Meanwhile, speaking on Russia possibly using nuclear weapons, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said it would do so only if the country's existence is threatened.

Also Read | Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with 'existential threat': Kremlin

On March 25, US President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit Poland to discuss the crisis.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 23, 2022 06:50 AM IST

    Zelenskyy ‘most powerful’ in Europe: Report

    Politico 28 ranks Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskyy as no.1 in its list of 28 most powerful people in Europe.

  • Mar 23, 2022 06:02 AM IST

    People of Ukraine enduring ‘living hell’: UN chief

    The Ukrainian people are enduring a living hell, and the reverberations are being felt worldwide with skyrocketing food, energy and fertilizer prices threatening to spiral into a global hunger crisis: UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres

  • Mar 23, 2022 05:32 AM IST

    Over 1,200 more evacuated from besieged Mariupol

    More than 1,200 residents evacuated from Mariupol on March 22. As many as 15 buses evacuated people from the besieged seaport to Zaporizhzhia: Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy PM, Ukraine

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

‘Even if Mariupol falls…’: UN chief Antonio Guterres on besieged Ukrainian city

Russia-Ukraine war: Why are Russian troops relentlessly bombing, shelling and attacking the city, the secretary-general questioned in a statement.
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AP/File Photo)
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres (AP/File Photo)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 06:31 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

China jet’s fatal dive took it near speed of sound before crash

The speed data is consistent with videos appearing to show the jet diving at a steep angle in the moments before impact and indicates that it likely hit the ground with huge force.
Rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(AP)
Rescuers conduct search operations at the site of a plane crash in Tengxian County in southern China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(AP)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Russia to use nuclear weapons if faced with 'existential threat': Kremlin

  • "We have a concept of domestic security, and it's public. You can read all the reasons for nuclear arms to be used," Peskov said.
People walk next to a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been vandalised with red spray paint and the word "Murderer" written above the original text reading: "Brother", in Belgrade, Serbia.(REUTERS)
People walk next to a mural of Russian President Vladimir Putin, which has been vandalised with red spray paint and the word "Murderer" written above the original text reading: "Brother", in Belgrade, Serbia.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 04:47 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

China locks down city of 9mn to curb virus spread

  • Health authorities reported 4,770 new infections across the country, the bulk in the northeastern province of Jilin, as the city of Shenyang in neighbouring Liaoning province was ordered to lock down late Monday.
People line up during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China.(REUTERS)
People line up during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site outside a shopping mall in Beijing, China.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 04:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out