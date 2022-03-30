Home / World News / ‘17,300 troops, 605 tanks:’ What Ukraine media claims on Russian losses
'17,300 troops, 605 tanks:' What Ukraine media claims on Russian losses

The Ukranian Armed Forces claims Vladimir Putin's forces have also lost 131 planes, 1723 armed personnel carriers, 54 anti-aircraft guns to name a few. Ever since the invasion started, the Ukrainian forces have claimed of inflicting heavy casualties on the invading Russian forces.
A building hit by cruise missiles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, (Reuters)
A building hit by cruise missiles, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, (Reuters)
Published on Mar 30, 2022 04:31 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash

The Russian forces have lost 17,300 troops and 605 tanks since the invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Ukrainian news website The Kyiv Independent quoted the armed forces of Ukraine. 

The Ukranian Armed Forces claims Vladimir Putin's forces have also lost 131 planes, 1723 armed personnel carriers, 54 anti-aircraft guns to name a few. Ever since the invasion started, the Ukrainian forces have claimed of inflicting heavy casualties on the invading Russian forces. 

On Monday, the Ukrainian forces had claimed of securing the Mala Rogan village near Kharkiv. According to news agency AFP, Ukraine launched its attack on the Russian-controlled village last week, but it took several days to root out Moscow's troops hiding in cellars and nearby forests.

"The battle lasted around 10 hours. We caught the Russians by surprise. They were in the basements where they tried to hold out. We gave them a chance to surrender. Too bad for them...," said Valery, a veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan who was listed to defend Ukraine. 

The West and the Ukrainian government have been claiming that Moscow has suffered major losses during the war. According to the West, seven Russian generals have been killed in the war while a top ranking military official was sacked by Kremlin over charges of strategic failure. 

Even as the fight between the two countries continues, Kremlin on Wednesday said there was no breakthrough in talks with Ukraine. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday it was a “positive factor” that Ukraine submitted its written proposals, but added that “we can't say there has been something promising or any breakthroughs," AP reported. 

