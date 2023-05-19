Home / World News / An accounting error in Pentagon. Then, a major issue for Ukraine

An accounting error in Pentagon. Then, a major issue for Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine War: The Pentagon overestimated the value of the ammunition, missiles and other equipment that the US sent to Ukraine.

Western nations, including the United States, have sent millions of dollars of military aid to Ukraine amid Russian invasion which started on February 24 last year. But the Pentagon overestimated the value of the ammunition, missiles and other equipment that the US sent to Ukraine, news agency Reuters reported citing a Senate aide and a defence official.

The report stated that the Pentagon and US State Department officials told congressional staff members that the revised accounting frees up $3 billion worth of weapons. This means more weapons could be given to Ukraine.

One of the senior defence officials said as per Reuters that "we've discovered inconsistencies in how we value the equipment that we've given" to Ukraine. US Congress is being notified of the accounting adjustment, the official said, adding that the amount of overestimated weaponry might exceed $3 billion.

US senator Roger Wicker, the top Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, said, “The Department of Defense's change in evaluating the costs of arms sent to Ukraine is a major mistake. Its effect would be to underestimate future needs for our European allies. Our priority should be a Ukrainian victory over Putin. Unilaterally altering military aid calculations is an attempt at deception and undermines this goal.”

The US has so far sent precision weapons to Ukraine along with assistant packages to boost Kyiv's defences and provide it with additional artillery ammunition “by committing critical near-term capabilities, such as air defense systems and munitions, while also building the capacity of Ukraine's armed forces to defend its territory and deter Russian aggression over the long term.”

