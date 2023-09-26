Flash in sky and explosion: Mystery surrounds power outage in Russian villages

Several villages in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine lost power after a Ukrainian drone strike on an electricity substation, the region's governor said. Russia-Ukraine War: An hour before the power outage, it was reported that locals had noticed mysterious disturbances.(AP)

"In the morning, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an electricity substation in the village of Snagost in Korenevsky District. Seven settlements were left without power," Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"None of the residents were injured. Emergency crews will start restoring power as soon as the situation allows," he added.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and the surrounding areas were hit by a temporary power outage after residents reported hearing a loud sound and a bright flash. Russia's state-run news agency Interfax reported that a temporary power outage occurred in the airport's domestic flights departure hall. Electricity was also reportedly cut off in the nearby Shushary district.

An hour before the power outage, it was reported that locals had noticed mysterious disturbances.

"According to locals, the power outage happened about half an hour ago, and before that, they saw a flash in the sky and heard [an explosion]," reports claimed.

"The entire area, all the buildings are without power, the elevators are standing still, there is no light, there is no water supply either," residents said as per Newsweek.

Pulkovo Airport said the power supply was restored in the departure hall "within one minute" and that the airport is operating as normal.

