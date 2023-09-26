News / World News / Flash in sky and explosion: Mystery surrounds power outage in Russian villages

Flash in sky and explosion: Mystery surrounds power outage in Russian villages

ByMallika Soni
Sep 26, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and the surrounding areas were hit by a temporary power outage.

Several villages in Russia's Kursk region bordering Ukraine lost power after a Ukrainian drone strike on an electricity substation, the region's governor said.

Russia-Ukraine War: An hour before the power outage, it was reported that locals had noticed mysterious disturbances.(AP)
Russia-Ukraine War: An hour before the power outage, it was reported that locals had noticed mysterious disturbances.(AP)

"In the morning, a Ukrainian drone dropped an explosive device on an electricity substation in the village of Snagost in Korenevsky District. Seven settlements were left without power," Kursk Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"None of the residents were injured. Emergency crews will start restoring power as soon as the situation allows," he added.

Meanwhile, St. Petersburg's Pulkovo airport and the surrounding areas were hit by a temporary power outage after residents reported hearing a loud sound and a bright flash. Russia's state-run news agency Interfax reported that a temporary power outage occurred in the airport's domestic flights departure hall. Electricity was also reportedly cut off in the nearby Shushary district.

Read more: North Korea allows foreigner entry for first time since 2020

An hour before the power outage, it was reported that locals had noticed mysterious disturbances.

"According to locals, the power outage happened about half an hour ago, and before that, they saw a flash in the sky and heard [an explosion]," reports claimed.

"The entire area, all the buildings are without power, the elevators are standing still, there is no light, there is no water supply either," residents said as per Newsweek.

Pulkovo Airport said the power supply was restored in the departure hall "within one minute" and that the airport is operating as normal.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out