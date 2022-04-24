Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia renews Mariupol attack, 8 dead as missiles hit Odesa

LIVE: With the Ukraine war entering the third month, Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol on Saturday, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city. But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs to battle the Russian invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin.
In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, at least eight people were killed by Russian missiles, Zelensky said.
Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Apr 24, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Russian missiles kill 8 in port city Odesa
At least eight people were killed and several others injured as two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa; and two more were destroyed on Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces said as per Reuters.
“Tomorrow people from the US are coming, I will meet the defense minister and the secretary of state, Mr. Blinken,” Zelensky said in a news conference on Saturday. “I think we will be waiting when security will allow the president of the US to come and support Ukraine’s people.”
Earlier, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk had said that there would be another attempt to evacuate women, children and the elderly from Mariupol on Saturday, which has been besieged by Moscow for weeks.
