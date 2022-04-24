Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia renews Mariupol attack, 8 dead as missiles hit Odesa

LIVE: With the Ukraine war entering the third month, Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol on Saturday, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city. But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs to battle the Russian invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin.

In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, at least eight people were killed by Russian missiles, Zelensky said.

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

