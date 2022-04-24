Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia renews Mariupol attack, 8 dead as missiles hit Odesa
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Russia renews Mariupol attack, 8 dead as missiles hit Odesa

  • LIVE: The UN chief will visit Moscow to meet with Putin on Tuesday. “He hopes to talk about what can be done to bring peace to Ukraine urgently,” said UN associate spokesperson Eri Kaneko.
People walk near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.
People walk near a residential building destroyed during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol.(Reuters photo)
Updated on Apr 24, 2022 07:20 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
LIVE: With the Ukraine war entering the third month, Russia resumed its assault on the last Ukrainian defenders holed up in a giant steel works in Mariupol on Saturday, days after Moscow declared victory in the southern city and said its forces did not need to take the plant.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the country's army was not ready to try to break through the siege of the port city. But he said America's top diplomat, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin would visit Kyiv on Sunday and discuss the types of weapons Ukraine needs to battle the Russian invasion. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration has not confirmed any travel plans for Blinken and Austin.

In the Black Sea port city of Odesa, at least eight people were killed by Russian missiles, Zelensky said. 

Nearly five million Ukrainians have fled the country, cities have been shattered and thousands have died since the start of the invasion on February 24.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 24, 2022 07:20 AM IST

    Russian missiles kill 8 in port city Odesa

    At least eight people were killed and several others injured as two missiles struck a military facility and two residential buildings in Odesa; and two more were destroyed on Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces said as per Reuters.

