Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: UNGA to vote on suspending Russia from human rights council, says report

  • Russia-Ukraine war: The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) will vote Thursday on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council, according to a report. 
Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Men ride bicycles by a destroyed apartment building in Borodyanka, Ukraine.
Updated on Apr 07, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
The war between Russia and Ukraine entered 43rd day on Thursday with the United States announcing new sanctions that target Russia's biggest banks and President Vladimir Putin's daughters. US President Joe Biden again on Wednesday accused Putin of committing "major war crimes" and called for an investigation.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, meanwhile, accused Russia of trying to hide the evidence of war crimes to interfere with the international investigation.

Click here for complete coverage on Russia-Ukraine war

The Ukraine government reiterated that the Russian forces are preparing for a new assault on Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk regions and urged residents to immediately leave the areas. "It’s necessary now because people will be under fire and the threat of death,” Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a statement. "It’s necessary to evacuate while it’s still possible," he added.

Without condemning Putin, China’s envoy to the United Nations expressed dismay at the killing of unarmed civilians in Bucha, that Russia has repeatedly denied killing civilians, dismissing the documentation of the deaths.

Italy said it would support a European Union ban on Russian gas if the bloc was united behind the idea -- which it currently isn’t. Meanwhile, Russia’s ruble has recovered to its pre-invasion level.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 07, 2022 05:45 AM IST

    UN to vote on suspending Russia from human rights council: Report

    The United Nations General Assembly will vote Thursday on suspending Russia from Human Rights Council, news agency AFP reported citing an official it didn’t identify.

  • Apr 07, 2022 05:42 AM IST

    Ruble erases invasion loss, bucking default risks, sanctions

    The Russian ruble has wiped out the steep losses it incurred in the weeks after Putin invaded Ukraine. The currency advanced past 81.16 per US dollar in Moscow trading, the level it closed at on Feb. 23 -- the day before Putin launched his attack.

    The ruble’s gains on Wednesday came even as the European Union and the US coordinated a new raft of sanctions against Russia, while the Finance Ministry said its attempt to service debt in dollars had been blocked, potentially moving the country closer to default.

