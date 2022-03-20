Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'
Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: In a huge escalation amid the conflict, Moscow on Saturday claimed it had struck a Ukrainian arms depot with hypersonic missiles - this would be the first use in combat of the next-generation weapons as Russian forces pushed deeper into the besieged and battered port city of Mariupol, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.
With the invasion in its fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and urged China to join the West in condemning ‘Russian barbarism.’ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a tougher line on Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has forced more than 3.3 million refugees to flee the war-torn nation.
Putin, who calls the action a ‘special operation’ aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and purging it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists, told a rally on Friday in Moscow that all the Kremlin's aims would be achieved.
Evacuations from besieged cities proceeded on Saturday along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said a total of 6,623 people were evacuated, including 4,128 from Mariupol who were taken northwest to Zaporizhzhia.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Putin's Ukraine plan may be against math of military conquests, say analysts
The math of military conquests and occupation may be against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. “Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation," experts tell news agency AP. Read more
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Zelenskyy says Mariupol terror a war crime
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he's calling war crimes by Russia's military, news agency AP reported.
“To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said early Sunday in his nighttime video address to the nation.
-
Mar 20, 2022 08:16 AM IST
War refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland
Refugees started queuing by Warsaw's National Stadium overnight to get the coveted PESEL identity cards that will allow them to work, live, go to school and get medical care or social benefits for the next 18 months. Still, by mid-morning, many were told to come back another day. The demand was too high even though Polish authorities had simplified the process.
-
Mar 20, 2022 07:12 AM IST
Lavrov says Russia's cooperation with China will 'get stronger' in face of western sanctions
Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that Moscow's cooperation with Beijing will "get stronger" in the face of western sanctions. Read more
-
Mar 20, 2022 06:15 AM IST
Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations, reports ANI
Switzerland is ready to become a mediator in resolving the Ukraine conflict and could organize talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said.
"Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition," Cassis said at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS broadcaster. "It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president added.
According to RTS, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bern crowd via video link from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia.
-
Mar 20, 2022 05:33 AM IST
Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'
A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous". Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".
