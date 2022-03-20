Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the invasion in its fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and urged China to join the West in condemning ‘Russian barbarism.’
Ukrainian armed forces self-propelled howitzers fire at positions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the settlement of Makariv, Ukraine
Ukrainian armed forces self-propelled howitzers fire at positions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the settlement of Makariv, Ukraine(Reuters)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 08:43 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine crisis LIVE updates: In a huge escalation amid the conflict, Moscow on Saturday claimed it had struck a Ukrainian arms depot with hypersonic missiles - this would be the first use in combat of the next-generation weapons as Russian forces pushed deeper into the besieged and battered port city of Mariupol, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

With the invasion in its fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and urged China to join the West in condemning ‘Russian barbarism.’ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a tougher line on Russia's invasion of Ukraine which has forced more than 3.3 million refugees to flee the war-torn nation.

Putin, who calls the action a ‘special operation’ aimed at demilitarising Ukraine and purging it of what he sees as dangerous nationalists, told a rally on Friday in Moscow that all the Kremlin's aims would be achieved.

Evacuations from besieged cities proceeded on Saturday along eight of 10 humanitarian corridors, Ukraine's deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. She said a total of 6,623 people were evacuated, including 4,128 from Mariupol who were taken northwest to Zaporizhzhia.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 20, 2022 08:43 AM IST

    Putin's Ukraine plan may be against math of military conquests, say analysts

    The math of military conquests and occupation may be against Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. “Unless the Russians intend to be completely genocidal — they could flatten all the major cities, and Ukrainians will rise up against Russian occupation," experts tell news agency AP. Read more

  • Mar 20, 2022 08:35 AM IST

    Zelenskyy says Mariupol terror a war crime

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the siege of Mariupol will go down in history for what he's calling war crimes by Russia's military, news agency AP reported.

    “To do this to a peaceful city, what the occupiers did, is a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come,” he said early Sunday in his nighttime video address to the nation.

  • Mar 20, 2022 08:16 AM IST

    War refugees get IDs for new lives in Poland

    Refugees started queuing by Warsaw's National Stadium overnight to get the coveted PESEL identity cards that will allow them to work, live, go to school and get medical care or social benefits for the next 18 months. Still, by mid-morning, many were told to come back another day. The demand was too high even though Polish authorities had simplified the process.

  • Mar 20, 2022 07:12 AM IST

    Lavrov says Russia's cooperation with China will 'get stronger' in face of western sanctions

    Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that Moscow's cooperation with Beijing will "get stronger" in the face of western sanctions. Read more

  • Mar 20, 2022 06:15 AM IST

    Switzerland ready to host Ukraine-Russia negotiations, reports ANI

    Switzerland is ready to become a mediator in resolving the Ukraine conflict and could organize talks between Kyiv and Moscow, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said.

    "Switzerland combines neutrality with a humanitarian tradition," Cassis said at a Saturday rally in Bern, as quoted by the Swiss RTS broadcaster. "It's a small country with a strong commitment to freedom. It is ready to play the role of a mediator behind the scenes or host negotiations," the Swiss president added.

    According to RTS, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Bern crowd via video link from Kyiv and thanked Switzerland for its solidarity with Ukraine. However, Zelenskyy critiqued the fact that Swiss businesses, such as Nestle, continue to operate in Russia.

  • Mar 20, 2022 05:33 AM IST

    Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia increasingly 'outrageous'

    A senior Chinese government official said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Western nations on Russia over Ukraine are increasingly "outrageous". Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng also acknowledged Moscow's point of view on NATO, saying the alliance should not further expand eastwards, forcing a nuclear power like Russia "into a corner".

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Putin's Ukraine plan may be against math of military conquests, say analysts

Russia’s number of dead and wounded in Ukraine is nearing the 10% benchmark of diminished combat effectiveness, experts say.
The turret of a destroyed tank is seen on the roadside in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
The turret of a destroyed tank is seen on the roadside in Kharkiv, Ukraine.(Reuters)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:41 AM IST
Copy Link
AP | | Posted by hindustantimes.com
Close Story
world news

Putin set to hold nuclear evacuation drill; moved family to Siberia: Reports

As Western agents are trying to analyse Putin's mind through his recent appearances, they find that Putin is 'trapped in a closed world of his own making', where he is the single decision maker and he is absolutely insulated from other points of view.
Western spies believe Putin's self concept does not allow failure or weakness.(AP)
Western spies believe Putin's self concept does not allow failure or weakness.(AP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 08:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Asia, Europe see spike and a WHO warning: Global Covid-19 surge weekly round-up

Covid-19 surge: Delta and Omicron variants continue to dominate a fresh wave in Asia with China, Hong Kong, Singapore and South Korea witnessing a surge daily cases. Here's a round-up of the Covid-19 surge across the world in 10 points
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.(AFP)
A worker wearing protective gear looks on as people wait to be tested for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a residential compound in Shanghai.(AFP)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Ishika Yadav | Edited by Swati Thakur
Close Story
world news

Ukraine city 'wiped off from Earth's face' - desperate plea on Day 25: 10 points

Ukraine war: Zelenskyy has accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe".
Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Local residents walk near residential buildings which were damaged during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine March 18, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:41 AM IST
Copy Link
BySwati Bhasin
Close Story
world news

Lavrov believes Russia's cooperation with China will 'get stronger'

Amid escalating fight between Russia and Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Saturday said that Moscow's cooperation with Beijing will "get stronger" in the face of western sanctions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters file photo)
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Reuters file photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |
Close Story
world news

Australian PM Morrison's party faces shock state election loss

Postal and pre-polling ballots will only be counted on Monday, after which the final results will be announced.
Australian PM Scott Morrison.(AP file photo)
Australian PM Scott Morrison.(AP file photo)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 06:20 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

China signs new rules on supervision of military equipment purchase contracts

China aims to complete the modernisation of its armed forces by 2035 and turn the People's Liberation Army (PLA) into a world-class military by the middle of the century.
The announcement came one day after Xi had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war.(AP)
The announcement came one day after Xi had a video call with his US counterpart Joe Biden during which they discussed the Ukraine war.(AP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:44 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Chinese official calls sanctions on Russia 'outrageous'

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: With the invasion in its fourth week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow and urged China to join the West in condemning ‘Russian barbarism.’
Ukrainian armed forces self-propelled howitzers fire at positions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the settlement of Makariv, Ukraine(Reuters)
Ukrainian armed forces self-propelled howitzers fire at positions following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near the settlement of Makariv, Ukraine(Reuters)
Updated on Mar 20, 2022 08:35 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

American lost in Ukraine flew into war to help sick partner

  • James “Jimmy” Hill, 68, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv that was reported Thursday, as his partner Irina Teslenko received treatment at a local hospital.
Jimmy Hill, an American, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.(AP)
Jimmy Hill, an American, was killed in a Russian attack on the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, where he was seeking medical treatment for his partner.(AP)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:30 AM IST
Copy Link
AP |
Close Story
world news

Thousands protest over soaring prices in Spain that worsened after Ukraine war

  • On Monday, Spanish lorry drivers declared an open-ended strike over fuel prices which soon mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, triggering supply chain problems.
People hold Spanish flags as they take part in a demonstration organised by Spanish far-right party Vox, to protest against energy price hikes, in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Susana Vera)
People hold Spanish flags as they take part in a demonstration organised by Spanish far-right party Vox, to protest against energy price hikes, in Madrid, Spain, March 19, 2022. (REUTERS/Susana Vera)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 11:58 PM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Zelenskyy urges Swiss to target Russian money 'helping to wage war' on Ukraine

British intelligence meanwhile warned that Russia, frustrated by its failure to achieve its objectives since it launched the invasion on Feb. 24, was now pursuing a strategy of attrition that could intensify the humanitarian crisis.
&nbsp;Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
 Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.(AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 10:33 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Putin is healthy, sane and in better shape: Belarus prez

  • The western leaders had earlier suggested Putin made a costly miscalculation by launching the military assault on Ukraine, where Russian forces have taken heavy losses and their advance has largely stalled despite their apparent superiority.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.&nbsp;(via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (via AP)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 09:59 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

Watch: Fish waste become octopus food at this Mexico farms

This octopus, along with about 250 others, lives in captivity as part of a community project in Sisal, a fishing community in Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, that started 15 years ago as a women's collective.
Mexican biologist Carlos Rosas holds an octopus off a tank at an octopus farm as part of a community project in Sisal, in Yucatan state, Mexico.(REUTERS)
Mexican biologist Carlos Rosas holds an octopus off a tank at an octopus farm as part of a community project in Sisal, in Yucatan state, Mexico.(REUTERS)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 07:01 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters |
Close Story
world news

Russia-Ukraine war: Over 50 feared dead in shelling on barracks in Mykolaiv

Russia-Ukraine war: The military facility located in the north of the city was fully destroyed after being hit by several rockets. Mykolaiv lies on the road to the strategic port city of Odessa some 130 kilometres down the Black Sea coastline
A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7(Reuters)
A view shows a residential building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7(Reuters)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aryan Prakash
Close Story
world news

This 98-year-old woman offering to join Ukraine's military wins hearts

  • Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine which began over a month ago, an estimated 6.5 million people have reportedly been displaced inside Ukraine and another 3.2 million have fled the country due to safety concerns.
Olha Tverdokhlibova, 98-year-old world war 2 veteran.(@MFA_Ukraine)
Olha Tverdokhlibova, 98-year-old world war 2 veteran.(@MFA_Ukraine)
Published on Mar 19, 2022 06:18 PM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Aryan Prakash, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out