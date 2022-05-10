Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Biden seeks $40B billion aid for Kyiv
Live

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE Updates: Biden seeks $40B billion aid for Kyiv

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – in his nightly radio address – said that Europe, as it did in World War II, once again has to think about the price to be paid by Russia "for bringing the evil of total war to Europe again.”
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, image released May 9, 2022.
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine, image released May 9, 2022.(via REUTERS)
Published on May 10, 2022 06:08 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Russia-Ukraine war LIVE: In his closely watched victory speech on Monday, President Vladimir Putin urged Russians to battle, however, was silent about plans for any escalation in Ukraine - the country he invaded on February 24. No let-up in fighting was witnessed in Ukraine as Russian missiles destroyed buildings in the southern port of Odesa. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – in his nightly radio address – said that Europe, as it did in World War II, once again has to think about the price to be paid by Russia "for bringing the evil of total war to Europe again.” He said history will hold Russia responsible. “And we, Ukrainians, will continue to work toward our defence, our victory and on restoring justice. Today, tomorrow and any other day that is necessary to free Ukraine from the occupiers,” Zelenskyy added. Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan measure to reboot the World War II-era “lend-lease” programme, which helped defeat Nazi Germany, to bolster Kyiv and Eastern European allies. This came as the US Congress is planning to unleash billions more to fight the war against Russia — with Democrats preparing $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid, larger than the $33 billion package Biden has requested.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 10, 2022 06:08 AM IST

    Separatists parade in Mariupol 

    A giant black and orange ribbon was carried through the devastated port city of Mariupol by pro-Russian separatists to mark Victory Day. Moscow has said it has taken control of the city, except for the huge Azovstal steel plant where remaining Ukrainian forces are holed up.

