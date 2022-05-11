War LIVE: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 10 weeks, a US official has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to the Russia-controlled region in Moldova.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian resident Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was gradually pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv in the country's northeast - which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war so far - with no specific number yet. Several buildings, roads have been destroyed due to Russia's constant shelling and bombing in the war-torn country. The war has also led to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON