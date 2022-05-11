Home / World News / War LIVE: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv
Live

War LIVE: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine is continuing for over 10 weeks without any signs of peace so far.
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine(via REUTERS)
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues for over 10 weeks, a US official has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin will not end the Ukraine war with the Donbas campaign and is determined to build a land bridge to the Russia-controlled region in Moldova. 

Meanwhile, Ukrainian resident Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine was gradually pushing Russian forces out of Kharkiv in the country's northeast - which has been under perpetual bombardment since the war began.

Thousands of people have been killed in the war so far - with no specific number yet. Several buildings, roads have been destroyed due to Russia's constant shelling and bombing in the war-torn country. The war has also led to millions of Ukrainians fleeing the country.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST

    Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

    Ukraine said its forces had recaptured villages from Russian troops north and northeast of the city of Kharkiv, pressing a counter-offensive.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

War LIVE: Ukraine pushes back Russian troops in counter-offensive in Kharkiv

  • Russia-Ukraine war LIVE updates: The war between Russia and Ukraine is continuing for over 10 weeks without any signs of peace so far.
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine(via REUTERS)
Emergency personnel work near a building damaged after a military strike, in Odesa, Ukraine(via REUTERS)
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
world news

On Donald Trump, Jack Dorsey says he agrees with Elon Musk: Twitter not a bar

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey said banning Donald Trump from Twitter was a business decision, but he agrees with Elon Musk who said the decision was morally wrong and flat-out stupid.
Jack Dorsey who was the CEO when Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended says he agrees with Elon Musk.&nbsp;
Jack Dorsey who was the CEO when Donald Trump's Twitter account was permanently suspended says he agrees with Elon Musk. 
Updated on May 11, 2022 06:01 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
Close Story
world news

Pakistani rupee plunges to all-time low against US dollar: Report

  • According to forex dealers, the exchange rate remained under pressure as the US dollar continued its upward spiral against the local currency.
A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters File Photo)
A currency trader counts Pakistani rupee notes as he prepares an exchange of US dollars in Islamabad, Pakistan.(Reuters File Photo)
Published on May 11, 2022 05:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI | , Karachi
Close Story
world news

US jailbreak saga ends in car crash, guard’s suicide

  • Vicky White, 56 and described as romantically involved with the fugitive prisoner, shot herself, said Vanderburgh County sheriff Dave Wedding. The county coroner’s office later confirmed her death.
Cadillac sedan that fugitives Casey White and Vicky White used being hauled.(AP)
Cadillac sedan that fugitives Casey White and Vicky White used being hauled.(AP)
Updated on May 11, 2022 04:23 AM IST
Copy Link
Agencies |
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out