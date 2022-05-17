Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 83rd day, A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Some reports said about 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.

In Mariupol, Ukraine's military said it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.

Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks, the governor said.

Six million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb 24, and another eight million have been internally displaced, according to UN agencies.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

