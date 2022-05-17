Home / World News / Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol
Live

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE Updates: Russia continued strikes on Lugansk, killing two people and wounding nine during shelling of a Severodonetsk hospital, the Ukrainian presidency said Monday.
A view shows a residential building burnt during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday.
A view shows a residential building burnt during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the southern port city of Mariupol on Sunday.(REUTERS)
Updated on May 17, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 83rd day, A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Some reports said about 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.

In Mariupol, Ukraine's military said it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.

Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks, the governor said.

Six million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb 24, and another eight million have been internally displaced, according to UN agencies.

Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 17, 2022 07:19 AM IST

    Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks

    Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks -- the last holdout of troops defending the southern port city of Mariupol -- Kyiv said on Monday.

    The plant had become a symbol of resistance, with around 600 soldiers holed up in underground tunnels and bunkers fighting a rear-guard battle to prevent Russian troops taking full control of the strategically located city.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis
world news

Biden’s new press secretary notes all ‘firsts’ at briefing: ‘I am a Black gay..’

Karine Jean-Pierre served as former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki’s principal deputy until Psaki’s resignation on Friday.
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg)
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary, speaks during a news conference in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, D.C.(Bloomberg)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:30 AM IST
Copy Link
Bloomberg |
Close Story
world news

Amid Covid outbreak, North Korea's Kim deploys army to battle ‘fever’: 5 points

As many as six more people lost their lives due to the suspicious ‘fever,’ pushing the nationwide death toll to 56. 
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong. (via REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong. (via REUTERS)
Published on May 17, 2022 06:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
world news

6 more die of ‘fever’ in North Korea amid reports of Covid outbreak

  • The toll comes despite leader Kim Jong Un ordering nationwide lockdowns in a bid to slow the spread of disease through the unvaccinated population.
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks commute amid concerns over the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Pyongyang, North Korea.(REUTERS)
Published on May 17, 2022 04:14 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP |
Close Story
world news

Taliban dissolve Afghanistan's human rights body, other key agencies

Afghanistan faces a budget deficit of 44 billion Afghanis ($501 million) this financial year, Taliban authorities said on Saturday as they announced their first annual national budget since taking over the war-torn country last August.
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS file)
Taliban fighters stand guard in Kabul, Afghanistan.(REUTERS file)
Published on May 17, 2022 02:45 AM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Kabul
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out