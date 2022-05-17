Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: Ukrainian troops evacuate from Mariupol
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE: As the Russia Ukraine war continues for its 83rd day, A series of explosions struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv. Some reports said about 10 blasts occurred in quick succession.
In Mariupol, Ukraine's military said it was working to evacuate all remaining troops from their last stronghold in the besieged port of Mariupol, ceding control of the city to Russia after months of bombardment.
Ukraine said troops defending its second-largest city, Kharkiv, had repelled Russian forces and advanced as far as the border with Russia. In eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region, Nine civilians were killed by Russian attacks, the governor said.
Six million refugees have fled Ukraine since the war began on Feb 24, and another eight million have been internally displaced, according to UN agencies.
Russia calls its action a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine and eradicate what it calls “dangerous nationalists”. The West and Kyiv accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin of unprovoked aggression.
Follow all the updates here:
-
May 17, 2022 07:19 AM IST
Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from Mariupol steelworks
Hundreds of Ukrainian soldiers have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steelworks -- the last holdout of troops defending the southern port city of Mariupol -- Kyiv said on Monday.
The plant had become a symbol of resistance, with around 600 soldiers holed up in underground tunnels and bunkers fighting a rear-guard battle to prevent Russian troops taking full control of the strategically located city.
Biden’s new press secretary notes all ‘firsts’ at briefing: ‘I am a Black gay..’
Amid Covid outbreak, North Korea's Kim deploys army to battle ‘fever’: 5 points
6 more die of ‘fever’ in North Korea amid reports of Covid outbreak
- The toll comes despite leader Kim Jong Un ordering nationwide lockdowns in a bid to slow the spread of disease through the unvaccinated population.