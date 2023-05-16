Home / World News / Vladimir Putin is ‘insane’, peace is a ‘joke for him’: Ukraine's Zelensky

ByMallika Soni
May 16, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky said, “Russia started the war. Russia took lives. The war is on our land.”

Russian president Vladimir Putin is "insane," Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said as he travelled around Europe to shore up support for Kyiv ahead of the counteroffensive. "It's a joke for him. He does not understand what is happening. He is an insane human," Zelensky said in Italy.

Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky is seen. (AFP)
"Russia started the war. Russia took lives. The war is on our land," Zelensky added, saying, "We have not proposed an artificial plan. We have proposed how to get out of this situation, to end the war, according to the law, respecting the UN Charter, international law, people, values."

Referencing his Ukrainian Peace Formula- a 10-point plan on Kyiv's conditions for peace with Russia- the Ukrainian president said there is “no point in attempts by certain countries or influential individuals to mediate between Ukraine and Russia to end the war.”

However, Kyiv "welcomes the proposals of third parties to help overcome the crises provoked by the war and end the war," the presidential office said.

"We are a civilized state and we want peace, but a just peace. And we want fair and just sentences for the murderers," Zelensky told Italian media.

In Italy, Zelensky met with political leaders, including prime minister Giorgia Meloni and Pope Francis during a visit to Rome. Following this, the Ukrainian leader travelled to Berlin.

"I thank Germany for the largest military aid package since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. Now is the time for us to determine the end of the war already this year. We can make the aggressor's defeat irreversible already this year," Zelensky said.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

Tuesday, May 16, 2023
