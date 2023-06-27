Wagner chief Prigozhin is in Minsk hotel without window: 'Assassination feared'

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin landed in Belarus and is staying in one of the few hotels in the capital Minsk that does not have any windows, a US official claimed. The Wagner leader was told to flee to Belarus as part of a deal to end his group's armed rebellion and was last seen in public leaving the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don after calling off his troops. There has been speculation about his whereabouts since then but US Senate Intelligence chair Mark Warner told NBC News that Prigozhin is in Minsk. Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don.(AP)

“I understand, literally as I was coming on air, that he says he's in Minsk and he actually is. And get this – this is just reports – that he is in one of the only hotels in Minsk that does not have any windows,” he said.

This could be to protect him against assassination attempts, he added. This comes as the Kremlin claimed that it has no knowledge about Yevgeny Prigozhin. Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters that the deal ending the mutiny was being implemented as Russian president Vladimir Putin always kept his word. The deal's terms included Prigozhin relocating to Belarus. He and his mercenary fighters would avoid criminal charges, with the Federal Security Service (FSB) dropping its investigation.

Earlier, Vladimir Putin praised members of Russia's military and security forces in a ceremony. The Russian leader told security personnel on a square in the Kremlin complex that the people and the armed forces had stood together in opposition to the rebel mercenaries, Reuters reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON