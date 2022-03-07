Watch: Ukrainian girl plays violin inside bomb shelter
With the fighting between Ukraine and Russia escalating with each passing day, the civilians are bearing brunt. Men, women and children, young and old are taking refuge in bunkers and bomb shelters to protect themselves from the missile strikes and shelling by the Russian forces.
Amid the ferocious fighting between the two sides which has entered Day 12, a video tweeted by the Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going viral.
The video shows a girl playing a violin inside a bomb shelter somewhere in Ukraine. The girl is playing a Ukrainian song called Nich Yaka Misiachna (What a moonlit night) composed by Mykola Lysenko.
The Russian invasion entered Day 12 with Moscow escalating shelling on major cities in the central, northern and southern part of Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces have claimed to have retaken Mykolayiv regional airport.
Russian shelling in the Ukrainian cities continues with a shell damaging the television tower in Kharkiv. Heavy artillery fire was also reported in residential areas of the city. Meanwhile in Chernihiv, officials said all regions had come under heavy missile attacks.
Russia-Ukraine war: LIVE coverage
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
Explainer: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?
Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. Here is a deeper look at what will happen with a US ban on Russian oil.
-
9 dead, including 5 civilians, after Russian rockets set Ukraine airport on fire
n a video message on Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said eight Russian rockets bombed the airport in Vinnytsia. The incident made him reiterate his demand to foreign countries to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine.
-
'If Zelensky is assassinated': US says Ukraine has alternative plans
Antony Blinken, in an interview with CBS News on Sunday was asked whether Putin will face the consequence if Zelensky is killed during the Russian attack. “Let me leave it at that,” Blinken said.
-
Russia now recruiting Syrian fighters to capture Kyiv, offering $300: Reports
Vladimir Putin is now interested in Syrians who are experienced in urban fighting so that Russian forces can take control over Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv. Quoting US officials, the Wall Street Journal reported that some Syrians are already in Russia preparing for a fresh attack, while more are on their way, as the fight between the Russian and the Ukrainian troops are going on for 12 days now.