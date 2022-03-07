Home / World News / Watch: Ukrainian girl plays violin inside bomb shelter
The video shows a girl playing a violin inside a bomb shelter somewhere in Ukraine. The girl is playing a Ukrainian song called Nich Yaka Misiachna (What a moonlit night) composed by Mykola Lysenko.
Published on Mar 07, 2022 05:56 PM IST
With the fighting between Ukraine and Russia escalating with each passing day, the civilians are bearing brunt. Men, women and children, young and old are taking refuge in bunkers and bomb shelters to protect themselves from the missile strikes and shelling by the Russian forces.

Amid the ferocious fighting between the two sides which has entered Day 12, a video tweeted by the Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs is going viral. 

The Russian invasion entered Day 12 with Moscow escalating shelling on major cities in the central, northern and southern part of Ukraine. The Ukrainian forces have claimed to have retaken Mykolayiv regional airport. 

Russian shelling in the Ukrainian cities continues with a shell damaging the television tower in Kharkiv. Heavy artillery fire was also reported in residential areas of the city. Meanwhile in Chernihiv, officials said all regions had come under heavy missile attacks. 

