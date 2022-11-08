Home / World News / Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict: Report

Russia, US discuss first nuclear talks since Ukraine conflict: Report

world news
Published on Nov 08, 2022 01:51 PM IST

Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin.(REUTERS)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Russia and the United States are discussing holding talks on strategic nuclear weapons for the first time since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine, Russian newspaper Kommersant said on Tuesday, citing four sources familiar with the discussions.

Also Read| Vladimir Putin talked of Hiroshima nuclear bomb in chilling chat with Macron

Talks between the two sides on strategic stability have been frozen since Russia began its military campaign in Ukraine on Feb. 24, even as the New START treaty on nuclear arms reduction stays in effect.

The talks may take place in the Middle East, the paper said, adding that Moscow no longer saw Switzerland, the traditional venue, as sufficiently neutral after it imposed sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
russia ukraine crisis vlamidir putin ukraine war ukraine + 2 more
russia ukraine crisis vlamidir putin ukraine war ukraine + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out